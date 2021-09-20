Binghamton man flees from police after a head-on collision

VESTAL, NY – A Binghamton man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and later striking another vehicle head on.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says Vestal Police tried to pull over 25 year-old Shawn Kiehle as he was driving on the parkway at about 3:42 this morning.

Kiehle sped off onto Route 26 headed into Endicott when he allegedly nearly struck a Sheriff’s patrol car head-on as it was trying to assist with the pursuit.

The chase was called off for public safety.

Shortly after, police responded to a head-on collision along the George F Highway in Endwell.

Police say Kiehle struck another vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Kiehle allegedly fled on foot and was apprehended hiding near Traditions at the Glen.

The driver of the other car had minor injuries.

Kiehle charged with reckless endangerment and various other crimes and driving violations.