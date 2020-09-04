Binghamton man facing additional charges follow Conklin shooting last month

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is facing additional charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Conklin last month.

45 year-old Lance Johnson was already charged with murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing 38 year-old Alison Salisbury of Binghamton and shooting and wounding 42 year-old Shannon Brooks of Conklin with a semiautomatic handgun on August 7th.

A Broome County Grand Jury indicted Johnson on weapons charges, tampering with evidence and stalking.

District Attorney Mike Korchak says Johnson had been stalking Brooks for more than a month prior to the shooting.