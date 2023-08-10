BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Broome County Jury has convicted a Binghamton man for a weapons charge following a four-day trial.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak announced that Tavin Wilson, 32, has been found guilty of felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Wilson has no prior felony convictions but will face up to 15 years in prison. He was found not guilty of attempted murder and assault.

On July 25, 2022, in the Town of Union, Wilson possessed an illegal, loaded .380 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol. At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 1015 Union Center Main Highway. Upon arrival, they found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Though Wilson was present during the incident, the victim was shot by Wilson’s co-defendant, Keith Harris, from a motor vehicle. The shooting was not random and stemmed from a previous dispute.

Harris plead guilty to the related attempted murder and assault charges.

“Though defendant Wilson was not the shooter, he was actively involved in what could have been a homicide. For his involvement, he is facing up to 15 years in New York State prison,” said Korchak.