Binghamton man dead after house fire on the southside

BINGHAMTON, NY – A fire on Binghamton’s Southside yesterday left one man dead, and a single family home severely damaged.



According to WNBF News Radio, a 61-year-old man was found on the ground near the rear entrance of the house on McNamara Avenue by firefighters, and died shortly before arriving at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

Authorities say they learned about the fire at about 6:00 PM, and heavy smoke billowing from the home.

Fire officials say they fought the blaze for a little over half an hour before getting it under control.

WNBF reports a police investigator says the man’s death was likely not the result of the fire.

However, the fire itself is not considered suspicious.