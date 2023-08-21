UTICA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Following a four-day trial, a Binghamton man is facing 10 years in prison.

On August 18, a Utica jury voted to convict Charles Harrison, 34, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Following his 2012 conviction for Conspiracy to Possess and Distribute Controlled Substances, Harrison was serving the remainder of his prison sentence at a halfway house in Connecticut. Harrison later escaped from the home and a warrant was issued for his arrest for Escaping the Custody of the Attorney General.

On March 29, 2022, Harrison was found hiding under a mattress at an apartment in Binghamton by the United States Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force. Following an investigation, the Marshals located a loaded gun in the bedroom next to where Harrison was hiding. Forensic and testimonial evidence was presented at Harrison’s trial, linking him to the gun found in the apartment.

Along with the possibility of 10 years in prison, Harrison is also required to pay a fine of up to $250,000. He will be sentenced on December 20.