OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Kory Martin, 30, has been charged after a sexual abuse investigation in Tioga County, according to the Owego Police Department.

Police say that Martin, a resident of Binghamton, has been charged with Sexual Abuse in the first degree, a Class D Felony; Forcible Touching, a Class A Misdemeanor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child a Class A Misdemeanor.

Martin was arraigned in Tioga County CAPS Court and released on his own recognizance.