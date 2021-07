BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Saratoga Apartments last Saturday.

24 year-old Kout Akol is accused of killing 27 year-old Takecia Mitchell inside unit 2 dash 20.

Police had said that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Akol had surrendered himself to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office where Binghamton Police picked him up.

He was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and sent to the Broome County Jail.