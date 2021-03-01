Binghamton man charged with murder following gas station shooting

ELMIRA, NY – A Binghamton man has been charged with murder following a shooting at a gas station in Elmira over the weekend.

34 year-old Khalid Abdul-Wahhad is accused of killing 44 year-old Shamal Gladden during an argument that took place at a Speedway convenience store.

Elmira Police say Gladden was not initially involved in a fight that broke out at the gas station at about 3:40 in the morning on Saturday.

However, police say Gladden stepped in to intervene while Abdul-Wahhad was yelling at a woman that Gladden knew.

They allegedly got into a verbal dispute and Abdul-Wahhad pulled a handgun and shot Gladden several times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.