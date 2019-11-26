Binghamton man charged with manslaughter following deadly crash

BINGHAMTON – A 70-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old is charged with manslaughter following a deadly crash on Binghamton’s Westside last week.

Binghamton Police say that last Thursday at 2:40 in the afternoon, 22-year-old Elijah Burnside of Binghamton was driving fast down Chapin Street when he blew through a stop sign at Leroy Street, colliding with a BMW driven by 70 year old Ronald Phetphongsy.

The BMW was driven into a nearby house.

Police performed CPR on Phetphongsy at the scene but he later died at the hospital.

Burnside and the three passengers in his car had non-life threatening injuries.

