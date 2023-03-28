BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man has been arrested after he allegedly harassed a woman inside the Pennsylvania Avenue Weis and assaulted another nearby.

On March 23rd, the Binghamton Police Department was made aware of an incident that occurred inside the Weis on Penn. Ave.

During the incident, a man allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on a woman who was shopping.

Shortly after, BPD was made aware of an incident in the area of Tompkins Street and Jackson Street where a man allegedly inappropriately touched an adult woman before leaving the area.

Police determined that the same man was responsible for both incidents.

Through investigation, they identified the suspect as 22-year-old Hussain Ali Haider of Binghamton.

Haider was located at his local address and taken into custody.

Police also searched Haider’s address where evidence was located and collected.

He has been charged with the following:

(2) Forcible Touching

Harassment in the 2nd Degree

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says he would like to thank members of the community for providing information that led to Haider’s arrest.

These incidents, along with others in connection, remain under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.