Binghamton man arrested on 5 counts following police chase

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been arrested following a police chase from the Town of Union to the City of Binghamton Monday night.

33 year-old Daniel Klenchik was driving a 2006 Volvo wanted by police on Route 17 around 6:30pm.

Police attempted to stop Klenchik, who would not pull over.

A chase ensued, going through Johnson City and ending on Riverside Drive, where Klenchik was driving over the speed limit and lost control of the Volvo, crashing into a telephone pole.

He the got out of the vehicle and ran.

He was located a short distance away by police and was issued tickets returnable to the Village of Johnson City Court.

He is charged with fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to obey a traffic control device and an improper turn.