Binghamton man arrested on 5 counts following police chase

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been arrested following a police chase from the Town of Union to the City of Binghamton Monday night.
33 year-old Daniel Klenchik was driving a 2006 Volvo wanted by police on Route 17 around 6:30pm.
Police attempted to stop Klenchik, who would not pull over.
A chase ensued, going through Johnson City and ending on Riverside Drive, where Klenchik was driving over the speed limit and lost control of the Volvo, crashing into a telephone pole.
He the got out of the vehicle and ran.
He was located a short distance away by police and was issued tickets returnable to the Village of Johnson City Court.
He is charged with fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to obey a traffic control device and an improper turn.