Binghamton man arrested for murder at Speedway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Khalid Abdul-Wahhad, 34, of Binghamton was arrested on Feb. 27 for second-degree murder at the Speedway gas station in Elmira.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:40 a.m., The Elmira Police Department responded to the Speedway gas station on 300 Maple Ave for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found no one at the location, but located evidence indicating someone was shot.

Officers quickly secured this location for investigative purposes.

Shortly after arriving on scene, Elmira Police were notified of a gunshot victim at Arnot Ogden Hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that two separate groups of subjects, who knew each other, had gotten into a verbal altercation at the original location.

Shamal I Gladden, 44, of Elmira arrived on scene separate from the other parties and was not in this verbal dispute.

Upon him recognizing a friend’s daughter being verbally accosted by Abdul-Wahhad and another male, he stepped in to intervene.

Gladden got into a verbal dispute with Abdul-Wahhad and another male. Abdul-Wahhad proceeded to pull out a handgun and shoot Gladden.

Gladden suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after receiving life saving measures administered by officers and then hospital staff.

Abdul-Wahhad was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information or that may have witnessed this incident to call 607-737-5626 or anonymously to 607-271- HALT.