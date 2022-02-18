BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a drunk driving arrest following a reckless one car crash.

Around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to an accident on Hawleyton Road in Binghamton, near the Park Avenue intersection.

Witnesses had said that a vehicle had been driving north on the road when the driver appeared to lose control and the car veered off the roadway, hitting a few trees.

The driver was 39 year-old Terrell Wilson, who was able to get out of the car on his own.

However, a 39 year-old female passenger was hurt and stuck in the car.

While she was being extracted, Wilson reportedly interfered with the efforts and had to be restrained. The woman was taken to General Hospital for an arm injury.

Police noticed Wilson displayed signs of being intoxicated. He was uncooperative with field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

It was later determined Wilson had been driving with a blood alcohol level of .11%.

Additionally, police discovered that Wilson had previous DWI arrests. He also currently is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle in New York State, as a result of a previous conviction for a DWI.

He also had a Court ordered ignition interlock restriction on his license, the the car he was driving did not have the device installed.

After being taken to the Sheriff’s Office, Wilson was taken to his home and released.

He is charged with:

Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, a felony

Operating a motor vehicle with more than .08 of 1% BAC, 2nd offense, a felony

Aggravated unlicensed operation 1st degree, a felony

Circumvent an interlock device, a misdemeanor

Moved from lane unsafely, a violation

Speed not reasonable and prudent, a violation