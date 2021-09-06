Binghamton man arrested following alleged carjacking

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Binghamton man is accused of a carjacking in the Oakdale Mall parking lot following an unsuccessful attempt outside of Wegman’s.

Johnson City Police arrested 26 year-old Brandon Hamilton yesterday afternoon after Vestal Police allegedly found him with the stolen vehicle along Underwood Road in Vestal.

JC Police say Hamilton initially tried to steal a vehicle from a male driver in the Wegman’s parking lot.

When he failed at that carjacking, Hamilton allegedly ran across Harry L Drive to the mall where he pulled a female driver from her car, pepper sprayed her and that took off in the vehicle.

Hamilton is charged with 2 counts of robbery.

