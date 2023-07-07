BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Police have arrested a Binghamton man after responding to a weapons complaint at a Robert Street residence on July 6.

Ty-Kim Noel, 22, was charged with three counts of Menacing in the Second Degree. Officers determined Noel threatened several individuals with what appeared to be a handgun while seated inside of a vehicle. All involved parties are known to one another, this was not a random act. He was later located at his residence and arraigned in Binghamton City Court before being released.

The Binghamton Police Department continues to investigate the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.