Binghamton man arrested after shooting on the east side

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been arrested for allegedly firing multiple shots on the corner of Alice and Court Streets on Binghamton’s east side earlier this week.

20-year old Lavon Smith is charged with two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and others as a result of the shooting on Wednesday afternoon just after 4.

According to Binghamton Police, no one was injured in the incident, but there was property damage, including to a building nearby, and a car traveling in the westbound lane of Court Street.

Binghamton Detectives and the Special Investigations Task Force located Smith at a home on Stuyvesant Street, and took him into custody without violence.