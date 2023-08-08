BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man is in custody after a domestic violence incident occurred at a Town of Dickinson hotel.

Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report at the Econo Lodge in the early morning hours of August 2. A woman claimed that Amir Robinson, 24, was carrying a firearm and would not leave her room. Robinson allegedly visited the victim’s room while intoxicated and fell asleep. When he later woke up, he began arguing with the woman before physically attacking her and allegedly pointing a handgun at her, threatening to kill her.

The victim told police that Robinson eventually put the gun down before she immediately grabbed it and ran out of the room to search for help. According to witness reports and security footage, Robinson chased the woman down, grabbed her by her hair, and took the handgun before leaving the hotel on foot.

When police arrived on the scene, they quickly located Robinson nearby and detained him without incident.

After conducting a full investigation, Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robinson and charged him with the following:

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Menacing with a Weapon in the Second Degree

Harassment in the Second Degree

Robinson remains in custody and is due to appear in the Town of Dickinson Court at a later date.