BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is accused of murder after allegedly shooting two women on Conklin Road shortly after midnight this morning.

45 year-old Lance Johnson is charged with murder and attempted murder.

New York State Police say the shooting took place outside two apartment buildings at 1205 and 1207 Conklin Road at roughly 12:20 AM.

One of the women died while the other was shot in the hand.

Police have not identified the victims.