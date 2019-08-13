Binghamton Macaroni Kid hosts “Mess Fest” on Saturday

CONKLIN, N.Y. – A local business dedicated to family fun is bringing Greater Binghamton the messiest day of summer.

Macaroni Kid Binghamton is a weekly online newsletter jam-packed with fun family-friendly games, activities and local events for all ages.

It’s creating a new free event called Mess Fest for kids to get messy without parents having to worry about the cleanup.

The event, taking place next to Dublin’s Adventure Resort in Conklin, features a slime obstacle course, archaeology themed Dino Digs, hand painting, fly swatter painting, sensory bins and more.

And before the kids leave, organizers will hose off all the dirt, paint and slime.

Macaroni Kid Binghamton Owner Katherine Murray-Troy says the goal is to make it stress-free for the parents.

“I noticed myself even and I’m of course very hands on with my kids I love doing engaging things with them, how anxiety ridden it can be to try to do things in the house with the kids. And of course it’s so much easier if you bring it outside and I thought well why don’t I just do something for other parents that they can partake in as well,” she said.

Mess Fest runs Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Dublin’s located at 942 Conklin Road, site of the former Conklin Mini Golf.

Dublin’s will be selling snacks and offering rounds of mini golf for only $2.

While the event is free, Murray-Troy is requesting reservations so that she has a handle on how many supplies she needs.

To register, go to http://BinghamtonMacaroniKid.com.

And don’t forget to bring a towel and change of clothes for the kids.