Binghamton Mac and Cheese Fest returns in drive-thru fashion

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular festival is returning for its 6th year.

The Binghamton Philharmonic will be hosting their 6th Annual Mac and Cheese fest on February 18th from 5:30 to 7:30.

However, this year, the fest will be a drive up/pick up fundraiser, but will still include favorite restaurants such as Alexander’s Cafe, Dos Rios Cantina, Relief Pitcher and more.

Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance. On the night of the event, those who have a ticket will drive up to the Forum Theater and pick up their orders.

Orders will include a sample from each participating restaurant, and there will also be online voting information.

At 8, the Philharmonic will host a Facebook Live event to announce the audience choice winner.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at bingmacfest.com, or by calling 607-723-3931/