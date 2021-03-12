Binghamton in lead for annual Golden Snowball

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is currently the leader for an annual award that most of the community may be fine without winning.

Every year, Binghamton, along with Syracuse, Buffalo, Albany, and defending champion, Rochester, hold a challenge known as the Golden Snowball Contest, with the winner being whichever city gets the highest total of snowfall for that year.

This year, Binghamton is winning in landslide fashion, having seen 98.9 inches this winter.

The next closest is Buffalo with 71.8, with Syracuse, Rochester, and Albany following in that order.

The massive Nor’easter that dumped three-plus feet of snow on the area just before Christmas provided a jump start in the race for the Golden Snowball.

A win for Binghamton this year would be their 2nd since the award’s inception in 2002, having last won for the winter of 2016-17.

While the area has been known to see snow even into April, based off today’s weather, and the sizeable lead for Binghamton, this contest might as well be over now.