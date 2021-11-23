Binghamton High School’s SADD program holds holiday tree lighting

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the 28th year, Binghamton High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions lit a tree outside the high school.

This tree lighting ceremony is performed each year to raise awareness during the holiday season of the dangers of drinking, texting and distracted driving.

The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season.

The ceremony included poems read by students and carols sung by the school’s Davidge Choir.

The tree is named in honor of Katie Titus, a Binghamton student who died in a distracted driving crash.

Treasurer of SADD, Pilar Pratt says it’s important to raise awareness to prevent easily preventable deaths.

“It’s really nice to see everyone coming out to support this, my mom was best friends with Katie Titus so it means a lot to her as well that people are still doing this today,” says Pratt.

In the unfortunate event that someone is killed in a DWI accident in Broome County, a white light bulb on the tree will be replaced by a red bulb.

Pratt says it’s to remind everyone to not drive under the influence.