BINGHAMTON, NY – Tomorrow’s anticipated storm is prompting Binghamton High School to delay its Saturday performance to Sunday.

The Rod Serling School of Fine Arts is presenting “Wizard of Oz” this weekend inside the Helen Foley Theater.

The 2011 musical is based closely on the famous 1939 film using some of the classic movie songs along with some new material written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

There are 3 performances beginning tonight at 7:30.

Tomorrow’s show has been moved to Sunday which will now have showtimes of 2 and 6 P-M.

Tickets are $8 at the door, 6 for senior citizens.