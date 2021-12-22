In response to a rash of violent incidents at the high school this semester that culminated in a bathroom arson and brawl that occurred outside the school on December 15th, the Binghamton City School District is planning to acquire and install metal detectors at the school’s entrance sometime in the new year.

On the 15th, a student set fire to a roll of toilet paper in a third floor girls’ bathroom at the school.

While students were evacuated onto the streets surrounding the school, a fight broke out.

Soon after, community members connected to one of the students involved in the fight showed up at the school, armed with metal pipes, looking to further the altercation.

The district sent students home for the day and then switched to remote learning for the remainder of December as it worked to formulate a response that would ensure student safety.

In a letter to parents, Principal Kevin Richman dispelled some rumors floating around the district.

For starters, he wrote that there’s no indication that the fire was set as a means to create an opportunity for the ensuing melee.

The district believes the 2 incidents are unrelated.

And he denies that guns or bats were involved in the fight although witnesses report seeing a knife in addition to the pipes.

In addition to the installation of metal detectors, the district is looking to schedule some Parent Cafes for parents to voice their concerns and share ideas.

The district is also examining available locations for students to be evacuated to in the event of another emergency.