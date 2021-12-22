BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton High School is preparing to install metal detectors at its entrance.

In response to a rash of violent incidents at the high school this semester that culminated in a bathroom arson and brawl that occurred outside the school on December 15th, the Binghamton City School District is planning to acquire and install metal detectors at the school’s entrance sometime in the new year.

A school official says a cost and timeline has not yet been established as the district talks with providers about the technology available.

Following the disturbance on the 15th, the district sent students home for the day and then switched to remote learning for the remainder of December as it worked to formulate a response that would ensure student safety.

In addition to the installation of metal detectors, the district is looking to schedule some Parent Cafes for parents to voice their concerns and share ideas.

The district is also examining available locations for students to be evacuated to in the event of another emergency.