Binghamton High School thanks Cops 4 Cause

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local high school is thanking a charitable organization for taking care of its families this year.

Binghamton High School gave its appreciation to Cops 4 a Cause for the 60 cards the charity gave to the students and families of the school district.

The cards, amounting to $50 a piece, were from Price Chopper, and will allow families to buy whatever they need for the holidays this year.

Five cards each were spread across the district to its elementary schools, seven cards each went to its middle schools, and eleven total went to the high school.

Cops 4 a Cause will be recognized at an upcoming school board meeting for its generosity.