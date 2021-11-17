Binghamton high school performs “Clue”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Miss Scarlett in the Conservatory with the Candlestick!

The classic board game Clue comes to life this weekend at Binghamton High School as the Rod Serling School of Fine Arts presents the play based on the murder mystery game.

The ensemble cast of 14 speaking roles including the 6 suspects offers a lot of opportunities for the students as the school emerges from the pandemic.

Director Ariana Koniuto says a large number of students tried out for the play, enough to have separate casts for the Friday and Saturday evening performances.

Plus, for the first time, an understudy cast and a freshmen cast performing for their family and friends for the matinees.

“We really wanted to allow all of the students who wanted to participate a chance to get up there and a chance to perform for at least their parents and their friends to get the experience and get them excited to keep working toward the musical this year and also shows in the following years,” says Koniuto.

The students are in tech week, rehearsing every evening this week.

The Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 P-M and are open to the public.

Tickets are $5, 3 for seniors and students.