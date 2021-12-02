Binghamton Schools on Lockout following Westside shooting

11:25 UPDATE: The lockout has been lifted.

BINGHAMTON, NY- According to Binghamton City School District, a lockout has been activated at Binghamton High School, Horace Mann Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary due to a community safety issue in the surrounding area.

Classes are continuing as usual, but no one can enter or leave the building at this time.

If the lockout continues through the lunch period, all students will be asked to remain on campus.

Binghamton Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Main Street between Crandall and Edwards.