Binghamton High School holds 26th annual Thanksgiving dinner

BINGHAMTON, NY – Preparations for the 26th annual Binghamton High School Thanksgiving Dinner is in full swing.

Binghamton High School Student volunteers were split into different groups preparing cold to-go meals for Thanksgiving Day.

Students were cutting turkey, slicing pies, and scooping stuffing into containers to prepare for tomorrows event.

Lauren Kelly and Isabella DeVincentis are both 11th graders at B-H-S and are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We can help people and give them meals if they don’t have it. If they don’t have family, they can come and feel welcomed and together as a group at the high school,” says Kelly.

: “I think that we’re all so fortunate being able to go to school at Binghamton High School, so to give back to the community in any way is just a great thing to do,” says DeVincetis.

Approximately 600 meals were prepped this morning.

Community members are encouraged to walk up to the school’s Oak Street entrance to pick up meals or drive up to the back of the school near the deck.

Meals will be handed out from 11 to 2 tomorrow.