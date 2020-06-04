Binghamton High School graduation bus

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton High School is creating an innovative way to acknowledge their graduating seniors this year.

BHS and BC Transit have designed a new color scheme for this bus, which will show the high school colors and have inspiring messages on it.

The bus has a white background, with a gigantic letter “B” on its left side, and a smaller one on its right.

It also has a banner congratulating the Class of 2020 for their graduation this year.

Principal Kevin Richman says he wants the students to know how much their school supports them.

“This is just another way we can honor them. It is tough. The class of 2020 lost a lot. There is no denying that. So if there is anything we can do to help with that, then we are going to do it, and this is one of the many ways we can do that,” says Richman.

The bus will travel along its traditional route as it displays its support for the students of BHS.



BC Transit works with the school often for tasks as simple as getting students to school, so they immediately agreed to the idea.