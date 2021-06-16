Binghamton High School athletes receive Character Counts awards

BINGHAMTON, NY – Being recognized for their good character on and off the field, four student athletes at Binghamton High School received an honorable award.

The Section 4 Athletic Association considered trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship when selecting four athletes from the High School to receive the Character Counts Award.

The winners are seniors Kate Salamida and Jesse Ramil and juniors Nikolos Zervos and Alana Hadden.

Salamida is a member of both the tennis and lacrosse team, and her tennis coach nominated her for the recognition.

Tennis allows her to act as an individual player and be recognized for her character, but also the ability to support her teammates.

“I think being able to be competitive but still be kind is so important especially being a student athlete, and being recognized for that makes me feel really good because I try to be the best person I can be both on and off the court, or the field, or whatever, and being recognized for how I treat people is definitely very rewarding, and it means the world to me that I was given this award,” says Salamida.

She plans to carry on her kindness on the court as she prepares to attend SUNY Oswego and play on it’s tennis team.