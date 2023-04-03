UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price in Binghamton is up 16 cents from last week ($3.37), averaging $3.53 per gallon.

Today’s price is 15 cents higher than a month ago ($3.38), and 77 cents lower than April 3, 2022 ($4.30).

In New York State, the current average regular gas price is $3.47.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs, “and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now. We will also be watching closely to see how much oil production cuts by OPEC nations will impact oil and gas prices.”