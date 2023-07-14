BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, Binghamton University Lyceum, and United Women of Faith of Central United Methodist Church are inviting nature lovers to join them for a garden tour fundraiser.

On July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to tour nine different gardens properties in Binghamton and Chenango Bridge.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online on the PASTNY website pastny.org, or by calling (607)754-6060. Same day tickets can be purchased at Unitarian Universalist Church on Riverside Drive.