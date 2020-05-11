Binghamton firefighters purchase over $4,000 in gift cards from local small businesses

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton firefighters are on a different sort of rescue mission, one aimed at protecting local businesses from financial devastation.

The Firefighters Benevolent Association began it Rescue Main Street campaign in early April, encouraging its members to support locally-owned businesses that are closed or otherwise struggling through the purchase of gift cards and gift certificates.

So far, union members have spent over $4,200 on 85 cards from more than 30 businesses in the City of Binghamton.

Each member will later use the cards they purchased as the pandemic begins to subside.

P-R Director Chris Mallery says many of these same businesses often provide gift cards or sponsorships for local charitable events.

“We want to encourage everybody out there to support their local communities throughout the area, Endicott, Johnson City, Vestal, wherever you live. Go out there and support them. We have a lot of family businesses in the area. They’re our friends, our neighbors, our families. So, go out and support them , they do it for us,” says Mallery.

Mallery says the effort is ongoing and that the goal is to purchase at least 100 cards total.