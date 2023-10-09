BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the Binghamton Fire Department took to the streets and collected money to battle cancers that are common amongst firefighters.

Binghamton firefighters were at the intersection of Front and Clinton Streets on Friday filling up boots with cash donations from drivers passing by.

The event is called Give Cancer the Boot, and in the past two years, has raised nearly $20,000 for the Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund.

The non-profit was created by a former Binghamton firefighter and provides money to cancer research centers that are studying the types of cancer that have higher occurrence rates among fire fighters, such as bladder and lung cancers.

Organizer Chris Mallery says that they hold the event on a Friday because drivers tend to be in a more giving mood.

“It’s mutual, we do a lot for them, they do a lot for us. Today is no different. I know times are tough with money for people. Groceries, things, everything costs more money. People are more than willing to donate and give a lot of money today and we’re very appreciative for that,” said Mallery.

Mallery says that the goal this year was to raise $10,000.

He says that since its inception in 2006, the event has raised and donated over $448,000 to cancer research.

If you couldn’t make it in person, donate online at letsfirecancer.org.