BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the Binghamton Fire Department and Police Department will skate for bragging rights this Saturday, April 1st, as they face off in the Annual Heart Cup.

The Heart Cup is a charity hockey game that will be played at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena prior to the Binghamton Black Bears game against the Columbus River Dragons.

The two departments have squared off in this event since 1985.

Puck drop is at 3:30.

For just $15, you can watch the first responders game and the Black Bears game at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the game benefit the American Heart Association.

Visit binghamtonblackbears.com for more information.