Binghamton Fire headquarters moving to former Star Auto Parts building

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has announced where it plans to build a new central fire station.

Mayor Rich David says the city will build a $6.5M fire department headquarters at the corner of Court and Chapman Streets, the former home to Star Auto Parts.

David announced earlier this year his plan to move the downtown fire station out of City Hall.

The weight of the fire engines has damaged the building’s floor and would have required up to $3M to repair.

235 Court Street and a building behind it, 80 Pine Street, will be demolished later this year to make way for the new structure.

Construction of the new firehouse will begin next year and is expected to last the entire year.

In the meantime, the current fire station will be vacated by the end of the month and the trucks and firefighters will move temporarily to 151 Court Street.