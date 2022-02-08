BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Fire Department now has a way of saving pets that are suffering from smoke inhalation.

About 10 years ago, Invisible Fence saw a need for pet oxygen masks and started a program called Project Breathe.

It has so far saved at least 200 pets from fire and smoke inhalation and at least 25 thousand kits have been handed out at no cost.

The U.S. Fire Administration doesn’t keep an official statistic, but it’s estimated that 40,000 to 150,000 pets die each year in a fire.

Invisible Fence Pet Consultant, Mark Koehler, explains that most emergency responders lack the proper equipment needed to save pets.

“These are actually designed as pediatric masks, but, they’re really ideal for dogs and cats because it will fit over that snout and give a nice tight seal and you can effectively resuscitate a dog or a cat a lot easier with that than using a regular resuscitation kit,” says Koehler.

B-F-D received 3 kits.

Each kit includes small, medium, and large masks designed to fit any size dog or cat that may need it.

It also comes with a sticker to go in each truck, instructions, and proper tubing.

Koehler added that if any fire station is in need of these masks contact Invisible Fence and arrangements will be made.