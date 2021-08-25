Binghamton Fire Department breaks ground on new headquarters

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David alongside members of the Binghamton Fire Department met at 235 Court Street for a groundbreaking announcement.

This site will now be home to the Binghamton Fire Headquarters, replacing the downtown station at headquarters at City Hall.

The downtown station closed earlier this year due to structural concerns.

The city is currently leasing space at 151 Court Street as a temporary fire station during the construction.

Acting Fire Chief Alan Gardiner says they hold themselves to the highest possible standard as one of the premiere public safety agencies in the Southern Tier.

“This new station will ensure that the Binghamton Fire Department can continue to provide the highest level of emergency services to the residents for decades to come,” says Gardiner.

Gardiner says this is the first major investment in Binghamton’s fire headquarters in half a century.

The new 20,000 square foot station will feature 5 vehicle bays, bunk areas for firefighters, a kitchen and dining area, a decontamination room to prevent hazardous toxins from spreading.

It will also include a pull-through design to allow vehicles to enter and exit.