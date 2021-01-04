Binghamton drug raid turns up large number of narcotics

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A drug raid in Binghamton last week allegedly turned up a variety of narcotics.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force conducted a search of 296 Main Street last Monday.

Investigators say they seized approximately 38 grams of Cocaine, 15 grams of Fentanyl, 5 grams ofMollie, drug packaging materials, and roughly $14,000 in cash.

3 residents of the building, 42 year-old Bernard Barnes, 42 year-old Cora Stevens, and 35 year-old Leroy Poole with 8 drug related charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News