Binghamton drug raid turns up large number of narcotics

BINGHAMTON, NY – A drug raid in Binghamton last week allegedly turned up a variety of narcotics.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force conducted a search of 296 Main Street last Monday.

Investigators say they seized approximately 38 grams of Cocaine, 15 grams of Fentanyl, 5 grams ofMollie, drug packaging materials, and roughly $14,000 in cash.

3 residents of the building, 42 year-old Bernard Barnes, 42 year-old Cora Stevens, and 35 year-old Leroy Poole with 8 drug related charges.