BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton couple are facing drug charges following a raid on their home last week.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched 50 Broome Street and allegedly discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug packaging materials and $14,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

27 year-old Shamel Huner and 18 year-old Victoria Hughey face several drug possession charges.