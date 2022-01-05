BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man was sentenced today after being found with illegal drugs last Spring.

Colt Hickox was stopped by police on April 22nd of last year after breaking multiple traffic laws while driving.

When stopped, Hickox got out of the car and attempted to discard a bag in his hand. Inside the bag was methamphetamine and cash.

Hickox was charged withii having over an eighth of an ounce of the drug with intention to sell.

He will serve 6 years in state prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.