TOWN OF UNION – Two Endicott men were arrested following a sizeable narcotics bust at their apartment.

42 year-old Theodore Brown and 55 year-old Clifton Brooks were both arrested after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant of their 305 Delaware Ave first floor apartment.

The search turned up 296 glassine envelopes with Fentanyl in them, 41.1 grams of Crack Cocaine, 19.1 grams of Fentanyl, as well as scales, cut and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale.

Brown and Brooks were arraigned and are currently being held at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.