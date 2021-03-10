Binghamton drug bust turns up large number of illegal substances

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made a major drug bust last Friday.

The task force executed a warrant at 161 Laurel Avenue in Binghamton and arrested the tenant, 50-year old Terry McNerney Jr.

Upon the search, the task force seized approximately 64 grams of Fentanyl packaged for sale, 24 grams of crack cocaine, 30 Suboxone strips, 3 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, a shotgun, scales, and packaging materials.

McNerney was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 2 counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

He was arraigned on Saturday and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.

