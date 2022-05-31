BINGHAMTON, NY – A local chorus is responding to challenging times with a mix of music meant to soothe the soul.

The Binghamton Downtown Singers, best known for their holiday concert of Handel’s “Messiah,” are holding their first Spring concert since before the pandemic.

“Remember and Rejoice” is a selection of choral pieces chosen in response to the lives lost to COVID-19, War in Ukraine and recent mass murders.

It features Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” along with several shorter works incorporating gospel, jazz, traditional folk and film music.

Peter Sicilian, who teaches at Binghamton University and SUNY Broome and is the music director at Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, will be the guest conductor for the shorter selections.

He says the beautiful music and spiritual setting of the church make for a healing experience.

“I think it does truly heal, it takes us out of our everyday hard times lately; it’s been very stressful and to come here once a week to rehearse with the community and sing is a really wonderful opportunity,” he said.

The concert takes place this Saturday evening at 7:30 inside Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.

Featured soloists include soprano Eva Mihalik and baritone Brad Hougham.

And there will be a chamber orchestra accompanying the Requiem under the direction of Artistic Director Marisa Crabb.

Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at http://DowntownSingers.org.

All of the performers will be wearing masks and the audience is asked to do so as well.