BINGHAMTON, NY – Get your heart pumping for a good cause!

Binghamton Dollars for Scholars is a volunteer organization that helps Binghamton High School seniors continue their education. Students are chosen to receive a scholarship based on grades, community service, extracurricular activities, financial need and special circumstances.

On Saturday, May 7, the organization will hold its second 5K run/walk as a fundraising effort. This event is welcome to everyone in the community, regardless of ability. The run will be held at Ostiningo Park, rain or shine.

The cost to enter is $35 per person. If you enter by April 7, you will receive a T-shirt at no extra cost.

