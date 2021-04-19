Binghamton Dollars for Scholars 5k run/walk

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization that raises scholarship money for seniors graduating from Binghamton High School is inviting runners and walkers back out to the park.

Binghamton Dollars for Scholars is hosting its first ever 5-K run and walk at Otsiningo Park on Saturday May 1st.

Dollars for Scholars offers renewable scholarships for between 2 and 4 graduates going onto college.

This in-person event is for runners and walkers of all abilities.

Board member and organizer Steve Seepersaud, a runner himself, says the running community has been longing for the opportunity to run in a traditional race.

“From the social aspect and the fitness aspect, or just from the sense of having a goal to strive for, it’s been tough to have a lot of that broken up over the past, we’re now 15 months into this thing or so,” says Seepersaud.

The race will begin at 9 A-M on the 1st with check-in beginning at 8 at the North Shelter near the former rest area.

Cost is 25 dollars.

The race is limited to 200 participants due to COVID and when not running, people will be asked to social distance or wear masks.

To register, go to IRunFor5K.Wordpress.com.