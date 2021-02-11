Binghamton Disc Golf Club donates over $3,600 to Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Bank

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local frisbee golf club used their skills to raise money to end hunger.

On January 30th, the Binghamton Disc Golf Club held the 2nd annual Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl to raise money for the Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Bank.

With 70 players at Campville Commons that day, the club was able to raise nearly $3700, as well as 147 pounds of food for the pantry.

The club’s Vice President Richard Powell presented the food bank with a check earlier today.

Powell says while he was hoping to raise more money than last year’s event, this year exceeded expectations.

“It was amazing to me. I had a goal of $2,500 from last year. This year, we engaged a little earlier. last year, we started quite late in the year to organize it. This year, we started earlier. So, we got more community support. There were quite a few donations from the local vendors like gift certificates and monetary donations. So, it really exceeded our expectations,” says Powell.

The Ice Bowl was a part of a national event by the same name, with people across the country playing to raise money for local food banks.

Powell added that they nearly doubled the amount of money raised from their first event last year, as they raised a total of $1,909 in 2020.