Binghamton Devils to play season in New Jersey

BINGHAMTON, NY – It has been nearly 10 months to the day since the Binghamton Devils last played in Binghamton.

And following an announcement yesterday, that won’t be changing this upcoming season.

The Devils announced that they will be playing all their home games for the 2021 season down in Newark, New Jersey.

This comes after months of discussions between staff from both Binghamton and New Jersey, with the parent club making the final decision.

Devils Executive Vice President of Operations Tom Mitchell stated financial strains and COVID protocols, including quarantine issues should a player be called up, were the main reasons behind the decision.

Also, with no opportunity to bring in revenue through ticket sales or concessions, the financial burden this season will be taken on, in full, by the New Jersey Devils.

Mitchell says that while he is disappointed they couldn’t have the season here in Binghamton, he is optimistic about a return next fall.

“I know what this team means to this community, what it means to this building, and the fans in the Southern Tier here. So, we’re going to do everything we can to get through this, and we’ll focus on 21-22,” says Mitchell.

As Mitchell mentioned, the current plan is to have the team return to Binghamton for the 2021-22 season, which is the last season under the current agreement between the Devils organization and Broome County.

As far as this year is concerned, the A-H-L is set to begin its 24-game regular season on February 5th, with scheduling and playoff formats still to be determined.