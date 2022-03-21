BINGHAMTON, NY – An effort is underway to resurrect a ball team from a bygone era as a means of recreation, entertainment and education.

The Binghamton Crickets Base Ball team is being organized as a member of the national Vintage Base Ball Association.

Named after a professional team that existed in the 1870’s, the new Crickets will play by rules from the 19th century.

Depending on which set of historic rules the home team selects, outs might be recorded when fielding the ball on a single hop, pitching is underhanded and you’re not allowed to overrun first base.

Organizer Kevin Kreiner says vintage teams are popping up all across Upstate New York which has a rich baseball tradition.

“The game is fairly popular and speaks to the sense of history of the game itself. It’s not just the players, it’s the people who come to see what this game we love looked like 100 years ago, 150 years ago, before it was the game we know today,” says Kreiner.

Kreiner says the team is currently raising money and looking to fill out its roster.

Players of all ages, men and women of any ability are encouraged to join.

The team plans to model its uniforms after the ones the original Crickets wore, with red lettering over white and the name written diagonally across the chest.

Kreiner has started a GoFundMe to raise funds.

You can find a link and further information on Facebook at Binghamton Crickets Base Ball Club.